Clearing houses: Chinese financial strategy

By: Carlos Yepes A.

It is essential to understand what is happening at the geopolitical level as an explanation and a contribution to the construction of a new reality framed by the post-pandemic and the global dispute between two blocs of countries, on the one hand those led by the United States and on the other hand by China. . Geopolitics, its scope and effects, each time closer to us, we have raised them in various scenarios, affects us and forces us to try to anticipate its implications to start from the region to weave new realities that keep us from continuing to reproduce this sea ​​of ​​inequalities that mark Huila as a department, without outstanding participation in the national context, despite being immensely rich.

Geopolitics and the consequent interaction of these two strong blocks of countries show us a new reality in terms of the almost unnoticed dispute between the dollar and the yuan as reference currencies in international transactions. Let us remember that since the Bretton Woods agreement in 1944, the US currency was agreed as the one to be used in relation to international trade, however, during the last decade, Beijing has shown its intentions of achieving a greater presence of the yuan in Latin America, The formation of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has made them key partners in the region in matters of financing projects of all kinds.

For example, in 2015 China signed investment and currency exchange agreements with Chile and by then announced the opening of the first yuan clearing bank in Latin America, for that same year they did the same in Argentina. The purpose of China through these institutions is none other than to try to make its currency convertible and more widely used, the institutions known as “clearing houses” facilitate international transactions between local currencies and the yuan, in this way In this way, there is no need to go through or mediate with the dollar as is usually done, they have reached important compensation agreements in yuan, for example with Brazil, their largest commercial partner in Latin America, they announced the opening of another very strategic one, by the way, if we take into account that for 2022 reached a bilateral exchange of US$150,000 million, this new clearing house is located in Sao Paulo and is operated by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a heavyweight in finance, which guarantees Brazilian companies to immediately convert business into real traded in yuan using a compensatory mechanism without the need to previously convert into dollars.

In the same way, Argentina and Bolivia are going in the same direction, last April an agreement was announced by the gaucho country to stop paying imports from China in dollars and begin to do so directly in yuan. Bolivia, which has seen its international reserves diminish due to the shortage of dollars, has opted for the use of yuan in foreign trade transactions, in principle with Argentina and Brazil; This may, after two major players in the region’s economy are already trading in yuan, mark a new trend in the region, such as the abandonment of the dollar as the reference currency.

Sooner or later Colombia will join this trend and very surely we will see greater availability of yuan in our local exchange houses in response to a globalization strategy of this bloc of countries led by China and leveraged by the two largest economies in the South American region.