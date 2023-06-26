Home » Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section commander
News

Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section commander

by admin
Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section commander

The commanders of the Linz-Stadt fire brigades decided that in an election. This position was vacant for a few years. His deputy as section commander is Josef Schamberger from the Siemens Transformers fire brigade. “The new section commander Clemens Mlczoch is an important link between the volunteer fire brigades, the Linz professional fire brigade and the company fire brigades,” says City Security Councilor Michael Raml (FP).

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Live music returns to Treviso, to the rhythm of Queen

You may also like

Big upheaval in NHC women and HSG Velbert/Heiligenhaus

The Telethon Feast returns in the Governorate of...

Port Authority delivered safety tips for the holiday...

Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the...

AGAIN MIGRATION OFFICERS CORRUPTING!!! « CDE News

They identify the couple who were murdered in...

Hengyang cultural tourism market is full of vitality...

President of the Republic highlights the promotion of...

Egan Bernal will lead Ineos in the Tour...

El Salvador: Repression against environmentalists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy