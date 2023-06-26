Clemens Mlczoch was elected the new Linz-Stadt section commander

The commanders of the Linz-Stadt fire brigades decided that in an election. This position was vacant for a few years. His deputy as section commander is Josef Schamberger from the Siemens Transformers fire brigade. “The new section commander Clemens Mlczoch is an important link between the volunteer fire brigades, the Linz professional fire brigade and the company fire brigades,” says City Security Councilor Michael Raml (FP).

