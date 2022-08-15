Activists from Last generation that after roadblocks and demonstrations in museums, they chose in mid-August the Aquarium of Genoa to launch their message against the waste of water and energy, by gluing their hands to the dolphin pools. A similar action had always been done by the last generation at the Uffizi in Florence, on the glass that protects Botticelli’s Venus. In Genoa in the late morning they entered the Aquarium, the aim being to say “enough gas and coal. More energy from renewable sources means more jobs. More energy autonomy for Italy means avoiding the absurd increase in bills”. They did this by writing slogans like “No to coal” and sticking their hands to the glass.

“Look at all this water – said Laura, one of the campaign coordinators -. Look now at our land. Arid. It hasn’t rained throughout Italy for months. Climate change is leading to the destruction of our crops every year: we are to the point where we begin to struggle to produce food for our country. You can see it from the increase in prices, which in September will reach unprecedented peaks. Meanwhile the heat waves and droughts will increase, next year it will be even worse and politics is doing nothing ”.

“Our requests _ they say _ are two, they are simple and would allow us to take a first step to combat climate change: immediately stop the reopening of disused coal plants and cancel the project of new drilling for the research and extraction of natural gas and increase solar and wind energy by at least 20GW this year and create thousands of new jobs in renewable energy, helping fossil workers to find employment in more sustainable jobs. ” At this point the police intervened, the boys took their hands off the glass and sat on the ground, two would have been accompanied to the police station.

In July last generation had hit the Uffizi of Florence with a blitz in which two young people had stuck their hands to the glass that protects the canvas of Botticelli’s Primavera while a third girl had unrolled a banner with the words “A generation no gas no coal”. Even that action is part of the nonviolent civil disobedience initiatives of the campaign of activists, who for months have been putting pressure on the government to make more courageous choices to face climate and social change.