The latest generation activists ‘glued’ to the base of the statue of Laocoon inside the Vatican museums, displaying a banner that reads “no gas and no coal”. The action was immortalized by mobile phones to the amazement of tourists and visitors. “Like Laocoon, scientists and activists are the witnesses who try to warn those around them about the consequences that today’s actions will have on the future,” the collective explained in a statement. “Like Laocoonte – continues the statement – scientists and activists are not listened to or, worse, are silenced by politics, more interested in defending the privileges of a minority than in providing for the good of the community”

