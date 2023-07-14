Climate activists block Hamburg airport for several hours | > – News

Status: 07/13/2023 10:05 p.m

Climate activists got onto the tarmac at Hamburg Airport on Thursday morning and paralyzed air traffic in the Hanseatic city for several hours on the first day of the summer holidays.

The airport announced that flight operations had resumed at 9:50 a.m. Air traffic was stopped at 6.10 a.m. on Thursday morning because several climate activists had gained access to the site early in the morning and had stuck themselves near the runways.

AUDIO: Flight operations in Hamburg are running again after the climate protest (1 min)

Airport: Further cancellations and delays possible

The central security control and the check-in counters in the terminals are now open again. By midday, 22 arrivals and 28 departures had been cancelled. Ten incoming planes were diverted to other airports. According to the airport, there may be further flight cancellations and delays throughout the day. Passengers should be on the Airport website about the current status of their flight or contact their airline. According to the airport, flight operations should have returned to normal on Friday.

Climate activists stick to the tarmac

According to the federal police, several climate activists from the group “Last Generation” had cut through the outer fence around the airport and stuck themselves to the runway in the immediate vicinity of the runway. According to the information, two people did this in four places. It is now to be determined how this was possible. Apparently, the activists also pushed the city bikes through a gap in the fence, with which they then drove onto the runway.

Ten activists free again

Ten climate activists who were taken into custody have since been released. Investigations were initiated against four women aged 24, 27, 31 and 43 and six men between the ages of 19 and 63 on suspicion of trespassing, property damage and resistance or assistance, said a police spokesman. The allegation of dangerous intervention in air traffic had also been examined. However, the suspicion was not confirmed. The spokesman said the ten demonstrators were released due to a lack of grounds for detention.

An airport spokeswoman said NDR 90.3 that the airport fence met the legal requirements. He is guarded jointly by security forces and the federal police. In addition, there is an alarm system that was also triggered when the climate activists gained access to the airport premises.

VIDEO: “Last Generation” paralyzes Hamburg Airport (6 min)

“Last generation”: Criticism of climate policy

The action at the beginning of the Hamburg summer vacation was a protest “against the government’s lack of planning and the government’s breach of the law in the climate crisis,” according to a press release from the “Last Generation” group. She criticizes the fact that the government is subsidizing air travel with billions and describes this as a “significant accelerator of the catastrophe”. At the same time there was a similar action at Düsseldorf Airport.

First day of summer vacation in Hamburg

The blockade action at the airport happened on the first day of summer vacation in Hamburg. Around 330 take-offs and landings with 50,000 passengers were planned at Hamburg Airport for the start of the holiday season.

Politicians in Hamburg criticize the protest action

The action of the “Last Generation” resulted in long waiting times for travelers.

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher called for consistent punishment of the airport blockers. “These are criminal offenses that must be consistently sanctioned by the judiciary,” said the SPD politician. The second mayor, Katharina Fegebank (Greens), sharply condemned the action in the summer interview with NDR: “A red line was crossed here. I absolutely understand that people are on battlements. They are families with small children, people who may have worked hard have to afford this vacation.” Economics Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD), who is responsible for the airport, also criticized the protest action. “Many families were looking forward to the start of the holidays. The consequences of the campaign are very bitter for them.” Protests are allowed, “but on airport runways it is not only dangerous for the protesters themselves, but also a serious interference with flight safety.”

Hamburg’s CDU boss Dennis Thering said that the “last generation” ruined the start of the holidays for many parents and children in need of relaxation. “This is a targeted attack on Hamburg’s families and it doesn’t help climate protection at all.” The AfD in the Hamburg Parliament called for a ban on the “last generation”. One should not tolerate these “climate criminals,” said parliamentary group leader Dirk Nockemann. Stephan Jersch, environmental policy spokesman for the left, sees the action “quite ambivalently”. Because the action would primarily affect people who want to go on vacation and not those frequent flyers who “cause the largest part of the climate impact of air traffic”.

AUDIO: Political reactions to protest action at the airport (1 min)

Wissing, Buschmann and Habeck also condemn action

Sharp criticism also came from Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing. “These dangerous interventions in traffic must come to an end. What the “last generation” is doing is not climate protection but crime,” said the FDP politician. Wissing’s party colleague, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, made a similar statement. “Many people are looking forward to their well-deserved vacation. If the ‘last generation’ takes away this joy, it undermines the acceptance of more climate protection,” wrote Buschmann on Twitter. The “blockers” would have to reckon with criminal consequences and, if necessary, “with claims for damages worth millions”.

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) also condemned the action of the “last generation”. He said: “The activists, who are now blocking people from going on vacation, are massively damaging the issue of climate protection.” This form of protest is not correct. If you really want to work for climate protection, you have to keep social acceptance in mind.

“Last Generation”: Friday protests across the country

Meanwhile, the “Last Generation” announced nationwide protests for Friday. The group did not say when and where actions will take place and whether airports will be the target again.

Further information

3 Min

As a result, air traffic came to a standstill for several hours right at the start of the holidays. Peter Kleffmann reports. 3 mins

4 Min

Theo Schnarr justified the intrusion into the airport grounds in Hamburg on NDR Info by saying that the government seems to have “abandoned” climate protection for the population. 4 mins

> shows the average delay times at Fuhlsbüttel Airport. Waiting times at the security checkpoint are also shown. more

“Crossed a red line”: Hamburg’s second mayor sharply condemned the blockade action at the airport. more

During the Hamburg summer holidays, both the S-Bahn and the U-Bahn will be built. The S1 is closed for two weeks between Berliner Tor and Ohlsdorf. more

The truck driver initially drove on after the incident and later reported to the police. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/13/2023 | 4 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

