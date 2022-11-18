Eight kilos of flour thrown on the machine Andy Warhol: it is the latest blitz of the Last Generation environmentalists, in Milan to sound the alarm “on climate collapse”.



(ansa)

This morning, around 11, the activists, inside the exhibition “Andy Warhol: La Pubblicità Della Forma” at the Steam factory in Milan, poured the contents of some sacks of flour on Warhol’s work: a BMW decorated by the artist, one of the main pieces of the exhibition. Soon after, two of them glued themselves to the car windows, while the rest of the group blew up paint balloons on the ground and glued themselves to the floor.



(ansa)

This is not the first artistic protest: last July, the eco-activists of Ultima Generazione glued themselves to a sculpture by Boccioni exhibited at the Museo del Novecento, “Unique forms of continuity in space”, “because we can no longer afford to run towards economic progress” which “is leading us towards mass extinction”.

Activists regularly entered the exhibition. “They paid for the ticket and had the bags of flour in their pockets – explained the producer of the exhibition Stefano Lacina – They sprinkled the car with flour completely. It is an important piece, which was on display for the first time and has a great value, around 10 million. Now we have to understand what to do”. “At the moment – he added – we are closed”. Agents of the police station identified those responsible and took them to the police station, at which point the exhibition reopened. “We are cleaning up – explained the producer of the exhibition Salvatore Lacagnina – and for now we won’t touch the car. We are waiting for the BMW technicians who arrive from Germany”.