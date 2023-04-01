The Barcaccia fountain, built in the 17th century and located in front of the Spanish Steps, one of the touristic spots of Rome, witnessed the action of climate activists who call themselves “Last generation (Ultima Generazione)”.

Activists, one of whom is a woman, protested the use of fossil fuels on the grounds that it increased global warming by pouring coal-based liquid into the fountain while tourists were in the square at noon.

Climate activists called for the cessation of emissions from fossil fuels to prevent the rapid increase in global warming.

While it was observed that the water of the fountain turned dark due to the liquid spilled by the activists, the three activists were taken out of the fountain by the security forces and detained.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the action of the activists while inspecting the fountain.

In a written statement, Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano stated that what was done to the Barcaccia fountain was very serious and said, “This was the last straw. It’s time to say ‘enough is enough’. We are faced with a systematic Vandalism towards our cultural heritage, which has nothing to do with environmental protection. Whoever harms our heritage must be severely punished.” used his statements.

Activists can be accused of damaging cultural heritage habertook place.

Meanwhile, climate activists have recently increased their actions against historical touristic structures and monuments in Italy.

Activists carried out an orange-painted attack on the historic Vecchio Palace, used as the Municipality of Florence, and the Vittorio Emanuele 2 Monument in Milan, both actions drew the reaction of many people.

– Dutch fans damaged the Barcaccia fountain before

The 17th century Barcaccia fountain has been on the agenda with another topic lately.

The fact that Rome, one of the capital teams, will face the Netherlands’ Feyenoord team in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League this month, brought to mind what happened before the fight between the two teams in the same organization 8 years ago.

Dutch fans, who came to the Italian capital for the match, seriously damaged the Barcaccia fountain during the events they took in the city on February 19, 2015, and this incident caused an outrage in Italy.

The Italian press wrote that 8 years later, before the match between Roma and Feyenoord for the UEFA Europa League in Rome on April 20, the Italian Ministry of Interior will impose an away ban to prevent Dutch fans from coming to Rome, fearing that similar events may occur.