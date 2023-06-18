Climate activists prevent a cruise ship from sailing in Rostock

With canoes and inflatable boats, they prevented the cruise ship “Aida Diva” from leaving the port for two hours. The police cleared the blockade with boats, among other things. The group, which calls itself “Smash Cruiseshit”, criticized the climate damage caused by cruises in a statement. A spokeswoman for Aida Cruises told the German Press Agency that the delay could easily be made up for, also because a day at sea was planned for Sunday.

The activists published pictures on Twitter showing several canoes in the immediate vicinity and directly on the cruise ship. Banners that were attached directly to the ship on the water side could also be seen. On one they demanded: “Sea rescue in the Mediterranean instead of luxury liners in every sea”.

Rostock-Warnemünde is an important cruise port. For the current year, more than 130 ship calls were expected at the start of the season. The cruise line Aida Cruises is also based in Rostock.

In their statement, the activists criticize cruise tourism as harmful to the climate. Technical efforts by companies did not change that. They called for other ways for people to recover. Cruise lines should be held responsible, among other things, for ecological damage.