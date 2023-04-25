Climate adhesives protest in Linz with the support of “grandmas against the right”

The climate activists are protesting again “because the federal government is ignoring even the cheapest, simplest protective measures in the climate crisis: 100 km/h on the autobahn and stopping new oil and gas drilling.” Support came from the “grandmas against the right” and science.

According to the police, 15 people have been involved in the protest at the A7 exit “Wiener Straße” since 8 a.m., five of them taped to the street. “Instead of listening to science and the climate council, politicians are trying to criminalize the desperate protests of citizens and to distract them with bogus technical solutions,” said a press release from the last generation. “I don’t like sticking to the streets and I don’t like annoying so many people either. But I don’t know of any other solution,” explained a social worker why she is resisting peacefully. It is important to her that maximum safety is ensured. In this way, a lane is always chosen where nobody sticks to it and in an emergency the lane can be cleared. In addition, the control center of the emergency services is always informed shortly before the protests, so that the vehicles can be diverted.

In Linz, the Omas gegen Rechts supported the campaign with a poster. “We grannies against the right are on the side of these young people. It’s sad enough that they have to organize such sticking campaigns to make themselves heard,” said one pensioner. More than 1,400 researchers in the German-speaking area as well as the Austrian Scientists for Future and the university conference are behind the last generation. They call for less agitation and more substantive engagement with the concerns. “As a chemist, I am aware of the connections and the urgency of measures – as are thousands of my colleagues. All politicians appreciate and use the technological developments of science, but when it comes to climate protection, the experts are ignored,” says JKU Professor Wolfgang Schöfberger.

