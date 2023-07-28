Climate Camp in procession in Turin, stop selling off cities and parks – News

This afternoon the Climate Social Camp activists crossed Turin with a bicycle. About a hundred gathered at the Parco Artiglieri da Montagna where the event organized by the environmental collectives is currently being hosted. Then equipped with bicycles, scooters and rollers they headed towards the center.





A banner was hung in front of the Municipality with the words: “Stop selling off cities and parks! Let’s defend everything”.





“Using bicycles – they explain from the Climate Social Camp – for us means regaining possession of the roads we travel on every day, it means proposing our model of mobility. We went to the Municipality because it is precisely there that little is being done to change the layout of the Automobile City”.





The cyclists headed towards Corso Bramante where they contested Esselunga, who intends to build a supermarket in the Artiglieri da Montagna Park. From here a procession left on foot and arrived at the skyscraper of the Piedmont Region, where they covered the writing at the entrance to the building with a large banner that read: “Palace of devastation, more money for the areas affected by the climate crisis, less financing major works and greenwashing projects”, others have daubed the windows with colored paint. The procession then reached the Smat headquarters in corso Unità d’Italia.





Ecologists equipped with cans have written various sentences on the walls of the headquarters in protest of the work of the company “which works to privatize public water without dealing with the maintenance of the aqueducts”.



