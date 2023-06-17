Climate change and food of the future, ‘we need to prepare’ – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MANTUA, JUNE 17 – The extreme drought of the Po and the floods in Romagna “are also the failure of institutions and infrastructures that were supposed to emancipate us from climate variability”: the heavy accusation is by Giulio Boccaletti, the scientist born in Modena, honorary associate researcher at Oxford, who spoke at the round table “Climate change, evolution of food production, food of the future” which took place in Mantua on the occasion of the shareholders’ meeting of Coop Alleanza 3.0. An appointment to reflect on climate change, the evolution of food production and the food of the future.



“Those of these months – explained Boccaletti, who is one of the leading water experts in the world – are not just natural phenomena. In the Po, we have had experience of scarcity, of not having water where and when we normally bring it. We not only have observed extreme rainfall. In Romagna the water has repossessed the territory we controlled”. “Brussels will continue to take very important decisions for the agri-food sector, in particular regarding the transition to a sustainable and resilient system” assured Luisella Ciani, director general of the European Food Forum.



But everyone’s commitment is needed to “deliver a better world than we found it” added Enrico Quarello of Coop Alleanza 3.0. The assembly then continued, among other things, with the speech of the Legacoop president Simone Gamberini, of the general manager of Coop Alleanza 3.0 Milva Carletti, who presented the 2022 budget and the 2023-2037 strategic plan and of the president Mario Cifiello who underlined how the Cooperative intends to invest in the future, in the network of stores and in people.



The assembly also ratified the 2022 budget with the approval of 90% of voting members. (HANDLE).

