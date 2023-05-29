Home » Climate change, central axis of the Gustavo Petro meeting in Brazil
News

President Gustavo Petro will attend the summit called for Tuesday, May 30 by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose axes are regional integration and the fight against climate change.

“I will go to this summit of Latin American presidents to achieve an agenda to fight the climate crisis in our continent through an effective and concrete process of Latin American integration,” the head of state wrote on his Twitter account.

Petro has made of the fight against climate change its flag in the different international forums in which he has participated, in which he has even warned that “humanity is in danger”.

Lula invited to this summit the presidents of the other eleven South American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

