The increasing climate risk, without incisive interventions with renewables, will not spare Cortina in the future, where skiing can be made difficult or even prevented by wet snow. This is the estimate drawn up after a stress test in the Alpine region and one of the case studies contained in the report of the World Meteorological Organization (Omm) on the “State of climate services 2022”.

In the Dolomites, an increase of up to 6.2% in direct climate risk and 10.2% in indirect climate risk is estimated, especially in the province of Belluno, in the period 2036-2065.

«The climatic variations are proving to be more and more unpredictable but to speak in the short term of a change such as to make the snow unmanageable seems to me an exaggeration». To say it is Enrico Ghezze, owner of the companies of the plants in the Cortina d’Ampezzo basin but also of a large part of Cadore. “There are sudden phenomena, continuous variations – says Ghezze – but calculating climate assessments in such a way as to be able to talk about radical changes in the short term seems excessive to me”.

“On the one hand we realize – he notes – when it does not snow or rain at” suspicious “altitudes but we don’t remember the snow records, I mean over 4 meters, three years ago: unfortunately we are closed for Covid”. “We are struggling to work – he continues – and we count on the fact that our plants are now at 1,500 meters above sea level and some well over 2,000”. «To hear these alarms – he concludes ironically – it would be necessary to ask these“ experts ”also what will happen to Venice and not only to Cortina now on the eve of the Olympics».

