‘Climate change is in your hands’, start event for the environment

The planet is undergoing large-scale modifications produced by what we know as Climate Change, therefore, in order to understand this global phenomenon, Diario Occidente and the CVC will hold a virtual event to raise awareness about the causes and consequences of this problem, which will help us competes to all.

Starting next Tuesday, July 11, the event ‘climate change is in your hands’ will be held, a digital strategy in conjunction with the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca, with which it is sought that the citizens of the region and of the country can be agents of change in the midst of the environmental situation that the world is suffering.

Therefore, this space will have the assistance of 16 environmental experts, who, based on their experience and knowledge, will develop an awareness of the impact of human beings, industries and bad consumption habits.

Thus, this initiative arises as an informative and educational contribution to promote social and environmental responsibility, which, in addition, will be available to everyone, guaranteeing compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the United Nations.

In this sense, you will learn how to reduce the environmental impact of different human activities and actions to contribute to the recovery of the planet, which, according to the UN, must be implemented between 2025 and 2030 to guarantee the continuity of current life.

On the other hand, among the main environmental challenges that are sought to be overcome is the indiscriminate consumption of products of animal origin, the use of hydrocarbons and fossil fuels; waste management through recycling, the transition to clean energy, pollution in cities, among others.

In such a way that “climate change is in your hands” is projected as an action to promote the green sense of people and alert about the course that the Earth is following; whose signs have been seen in the high temperatures that Cali, Valle del Cauca and Colombia have registered.

Programming climate change is in your hands

Change: a social and environmental initiative Marco Antonio Suárez, CVC director July 11 Know what climate change is in simple language Cynthia Alemán Domínguez July 13 It is unsustainable to consume animal protein every day Ximena Gómez Lavi July 18 If we recycle we we save? Juan José Guzmán Ayala July 20 10 tips to help the environment from home Maximiliano Andrés Vidal July 25 How can we be part of the change? Francisco Javier Manzanares July 27 The community: responsible consumption and climate change Ana María González August 1 How to awaken the green sense? Daniela Zuluaga August 3 Ecopacifico: our consumption can change the world Rommy Schreiber August 8 From Chocó: Gente de Ambiente, an initiative that bets on life from recycling Mónica Atencia August 10 Challenges of an environmental mom: how achieve it without giving up in the process? Ana María Ancines August 15 Alert: what will happen if by 2030 we have not reversed the effects of climate change? Fernando Duque August 17 Who pays the environmental cost of being fashionable? Rosario Hevia August 22 Is clean energy a guarantee to reverse climate change? César Ortíz August 24 How do the effects of climate change affect our health? Carla Nieto August 29 Composting as an alternative to reduce global warming Emilia Bachino August 31 Watch the video of the CVC initiative

Valle del Cauca, our environmental pride Valle del Cauca is one of the departments richest in biodiversity thanks to the systematic work of the CVC and, above all, the commitment of the people of Valle del Cauca. In Valle de Cauca we protect the environment. Do you want to know what the environmental wealth of our department is and what you can do to contribute to its protection? published by Western newspaper on Thursday, July 6, 2023

