The writing of history also follows fashion trends, which one would not necessarily expect from scientists with a lot of staying power. The role of heroes and ruling houses, the succession of battles and victories (less of defeats), the history of class struggles, stylized great moments or turning points in (world) history are popular focal points, as well as the history(s) of the fall of the West and great ones nations

The contribution Climate change – nothing new between heaven and earth since the beginning appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Roland Tichy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

