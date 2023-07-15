Climate change: Why coffee, cocoa and olives could become luxuries

Finally, it is also citrus fruits on the collar. The trigger here is the bacterium Candida liberibacter, which transmit citrus psyllids. The bacilla actually originated in Southeast Asia, but is spreading worldwide. Your carrier finds better and better conditions due to the rising temperatures.

The consequences have long been felt. In Florida, for example, 80 percent of orange trees are said to have the disease, too Yellow Dragon is called, suffer. Harvests there have fallen by two-thirds since 2005. In India, citrus farming has ground to a halt. And it has also appeared on the Iberian Peninsula. The fruits remain small and become bitter. Without antidotes, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and lemons could soon be history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

