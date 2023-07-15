Home » Climate change: Why coffee, cocoa and olives could become luxuries
News

Climate change: Why coffee, cocoa and olives could become luxuries

by admin
Climate change: Why coffee, cocoa and olives could become luxuries

Finally, it is also citrus fruits on the collar. The trigger here is the bacterium Candida liberibacter, which transmit citrus psyllids. The bacilla actually originated in Southeast Asia, but is spreading worldwide. Your carrier finds better and better conditions due to the rising temperatures.

The consequences have long been felt. In Florida, for example, 80 percent of orange trees are said to have the disease, too Yellow Dragon is called, suffer. Harvests there have fallen by two-thirds since 2005. In India, citrus farming has ground to a halt. And it has also appeared on the Iberian Peninsula. The fruits remain small and become bitter. Without antidotes, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and lemons could soon be history.

See also  Petina, explosion in the building: seriously injured man - breaking latest news

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy