Home News Climate crisis, in 2100 the great escape from hot lands: “600 million will leave the cities”
News

Climate crisis, in 2100 the great escape from hot lands: “600 million will leave the cities”

by admin
Climate crisis, in 2100 the great escape from hot lands: “600 million will leave the cities”

In just under eighty years, living in the tropical belt of the world will be practically impossible. If the rates of extreme heat waves, intensified by the climate crisis, continue to rise at the current rate by 2100, several parts of Asia and Africa will become uninhabitable for 600 million people. An estimate, the one that comes out of a report just launched by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent and the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which three weeks after the start of Cop27 – Conference of the parties on climate scheduled in Egypt by November 6 – appears as a warning that can no longer be postponed to change course.

Hot

See also  The latest developments in Sino-US relations!Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Yang Jiechi’s meeting with Sullivan was constructive and helpful to enhance mutual understanding |

You may also like

Treviso, Dr. Stefano De Rui retired, at the...

Shanxi Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention...

Clear and then upgrade Zhengzhou High-tech Zone officially...

Pnrr, the certain share for the South stops...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

In Borso, the helicopter rescue was forced to...

Haidian District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision:...

Climate emergency, farewell to skiing in Cortina in...

The modernization of agriculture and rural areas has...

Dear energy, in Milan more and more austerity:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy