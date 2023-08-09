Climate fund – Bahn should get billions

The railway is to receive millions for renovation in the next few years. (picture alliance / pressefoto_korb / Micha Korb)

According to this, four billion euros will flow to Deutsche Bahn in 2024 and 2025 and 2.25 billion euros in 2026 and 2027. This should also make its own contribution of three billion euros.

In March, the traffic light coalition determined that Deutsche Bahn would need around 45 billion euros to cover investment needs over the next four years. This need will be covered “as far as financially feasible”. This should be achieved primarily through income from the expansion and a planned CO2 surcharge for truck tolls. This is expected to generate additional income of around 30 billion euros.

The rail network of the railway is partly dilapidated and is to be completely renovated in the coming years.

This message was broadcast on 08/09/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

