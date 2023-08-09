Home » Climate fund – Bahn should get billions
News

Climate fund – Bahn should get billions

by admin
Climate fund – Bahn should get billions

The railway is to receive millions for renovation in the next few years. (picture alliance / pressefoto_korb / Micha Korb)

According to this, four billion euros will flow to Deutsche Bahn in 2024 and 2025 and 2.25 billion euros in 2026 and 2027. This should also make its own contribution of three billion euros.

In March, the traffic light coalition determined that Deutsche Bahn would need around 45 billion euros to cover investment needs over the next four years. This need will be covered “as far as financially feasible”. This should be achieved primarily through income from the expansion and a planned CO2 surcharge for truck tolls. This is expected to generate additional income of around 30 billion euros.

The rail network of the railway is partly dilapidated and is to be completely renovated in the coming years.

This message was broadcast on 08/09/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  About the pre-approval announcement of the design plan for the construction of the Qinshan Village Day Care Center for the Elderly in Dongshan Town, Xiuying District, Haikou City | Haikou City | Square Meters_Sina News

You may also like

France: Alan Issifou commits to Stade Brestois!

Regional Elections

Heilongjiang Province Faces Ongoing Flooding as Rivers and...

China. Export thud, the crisis is full-blown

80 cases of financial fraud broke out in...

Inter de Porto Alegre eliminated River de Libertadores...

Rothenburg/T. | Arrival to the Taubertal is delayed

Farwana: 39 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested for...

Does technology offer Colombia a path to global...

Government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy