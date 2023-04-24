Climate protection and inclusion in Friedehorst: search for edible plants

It’s about climate protection in everyday life. Not everyone knows which herbs grow just around the corner and which plants are edible. “I want to convey an awareness of natural connections and expand knowledge about edible native plants,” says Frauke vor der Brück. As part of the “Climate Protection and Inclusion” project, which has been financially supported by the Bremen Environment and Climate Protection Department since September 2022, she took a tour of the Friedehorst site to see edible plants, be they fruit, wild herbs or vegetables. “After that we will list all the locations on an interactive map and put the result on the Internet,” she announces.