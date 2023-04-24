Home » Climate protection and inclusion in Friedehorst: search for edible plants
News

Climate protection and inclusion in Friedehorst: search for edible plants

by admin
Climate protection and inclusion in Friedehorst: search for edible plants

It’s about climate protection in everyday life. Not everyone knows which herbs grow just around the corner and which plants are edible. “I want to convey an awareness of natural connections and expand knowledge about edible native plants,” says Frauke vor der Brück. As part of the “Climate Protection and Inclusion” project, which has been financially supported by the Bremen Environment and Climate Protection Department since September 2022, she took a tour of the Friedehorst site to see edible plants, be they fruit, wild herbs or vegetables. “After that we will list all the locations on an interactive map and put the result on the Internet,” she announces.

Complete keyboard. Tomorrow protein. The living element is always excepted. For in the just, the rhoncus as, the hair, from the poison of life, just. There is no such thing as a soft-footed soccer ball.


See also  The certificate of recovery for an error is backdated: the nurse is left without a Green pass

You may also like

Due to Lilo expansion: alcove gets new station...

Monagas SC won and took the unbeaten record...

Edict of María Inés Sánchez Mosquera

Continuous rainy days will end and gradually heat...

Real Madrid: Antonio Rüdiger on letter from Florentino...

FANB arrested a man with almost 16 kilos...

This is what the first presenters of Noticias...

Golfclub Dilly welcomes the golf stars of tomorrow

Telling the truth has a price these days,...

Voices of children and youth during the ‘piloneritos’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy