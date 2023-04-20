Home » Climate protection: Apple reveals CO₂ footprints of all devices in environmental progress report | News
Climate protection: Apple reveals CO₂ footprints of all devices in environmental progress report

Climate protection: Apple reveals CO₂ footprints of all devices in environmental progress report | News
For some time now, Apple has been publishing the “Environmental Progress Report” in April each year. In this extensive publication, the Californian company documents in detail its measures with regard to environmental and climate protection. The current issue has just been published, traditionally shortly before “Earth Day”, which is celebrated almost worldwide on April 22nd. In this year’s environmental progress report, Apple focuses, among other things, on the achieved goals for CO₂ neutrality and recycling, but also goes into renaturation projects, water management and the conservation of other resources.

Emphasis on using recycled raw materials
In the 114-page “Environmental Progress Report” Apple dedicates a lot of space to the use of recycled materials in the production of iPhones, iPads, Macs and all other in-house devices. In 2022, the proportion of recycled raw materials increased sharply in some areas. Compared to 2021, for example, Apple almost doubled the quota for the cobalt required for batteries, and significant progress was also made with rare earths such as neodymium. In the environmental progress report, the company reaffirms the intention it had just announced of wanting to achieve a recycling share of 100 percent for these and a number of other materials by 2025 (see ). However, Apple made no further progress in the past year with the use of plastics for product packaging. As in 2021, these consisted of four percent plastic, which is quite a considerable value.


Carbon footprints of Apple’s devices
Apple names the CO₂ footprint of all current devices
For the first time this year, Apple calculated the so-called CO₂ footprint of all current in-house devices and published it in the environmental progress report. The overview shows, for example, that an iPhone 14 is responsible for carbon dioxide emissions of 61 to 83 kilograms, depending on the memory configuration. With the iPad Air, these values ​​are 80 to 92 kilograms, an Apple Watch Ultra causes CO₂ emissions of 56 kilograms. In addition to the Environmental Progress Report, Apple has created environmental data sheets for all devices. These contain comprehensive information on recycled materials, environmental aspects of packaging and shipping, and the use of renewable energy for the production of components and devices. The PDF files, like Apple’s environmental progress report, are on a special Sustainability Website available for download.

