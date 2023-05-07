Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit from coal in Lusatia in a loop

Among the demonstrators is climate activist Luisa Neubauer from Fridays for future. She told MDR SACHSEN that she understands the attitude of many locals who are attached to lignite. “I can understand that. Especially when you consider that the powerful political voices in this federal state have made people much more afraid of wind turbines than of the climate crisis in recent years.” She therefore does not find it surprising that it is much more difficult to talk about the coal phase-out here because people are unsettled and have had many bad experiences.

The alliance of BUND, Greenpeace, Fridays for Future and many other initiatives demands, among other things, the nationwide phase-out of coal by 2030, as well as a faster expansion of renewable energies in Lusatia, the preservation of the village of Mühlrose and a socially just structural change including the Sorbs having a say.

The protest march leads from the Schleife train station to a piece of forest leased by the alliance, which is to make way for opencast mining. The police expected around 300 participants.