Home » Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit from coal in Lusatia in a loop
News

Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit from coal in Lusatia in a loop

by admin
Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit from coal in Lusatia in a loop

Luisa Neubauer: I have sympathy for people here who want to stick with coal

Among the demonstrators is climate activist Luisa Neubauer from Fridays for future. She told MDR SACHSEN that she understands the attitude of many locals who are attached to lignite. “I can understand that. Especially when you consider that the powerful political voices in this federal state have made people much more afraid of wind turbines than of the climate crisis in recent years.” She therefore does not find it surprising that it is much more difficult to talk about the coal phase-out here because people are unsettled and have had many bad experiences.

The alliance of BUND, Greenpeace, Fridays for Future and many other initiatives demands, among other things, the nationwide phase-out of coal by 2030, as well as a faster expansion of renewable energies in Lusatia, the preservation of the village of Mühlrose and a socially just structural change including the Sorbs having a say.

The protest march leads from the Schleife train station to a piece of forest leased by the alliance, which is to make way for opencast mining. The police expected around 300 participants.

According to plans by the energy company Leag, around 270 million tons of coal are to be mined in the Nochten opencast mine. The phase-out of coal in Lusatia is currently planned for 2038. From the point of view of climate activists, this is incompatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The article is continuously updated.

You may also like

Everyone’s Metro – La Hora newspaper

The administration of Martín Sánchez was insensitive, treacherous...

People May 8, 2023 | SN.at

Health Foundation celebrates International Celiac Day

Petro received support for his Total Peace from...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Man was murdered in the middle of a...

After the raid in NRW: why does the...

Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores

Great Hostile Zone special: relive all chapters

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy