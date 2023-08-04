Climate research in the Arctic: “Polarstern” on course for the North Pole

Status: 04.08.2023 10:55 a.m

For two months, a 50-strong scientific team in the Arctic wants to collect data on the consequences of climate change. The experiments lead deep under the ice.

By Carolin Henkenberens, Radio Bremen

The Arctic is considered a climate change hotspot. According to a study, the region at the North Pole has warmed up almost four times faster than the world as a whole in the past 40 years, and the sea ice is continuing to melt.

With a two-month expedition to the Arctic ice, the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) wants to gain new insights into the consequences of climate change on the ice and the Arctic Ocean. This week the research icebreaker “Polarstern” starts from Tromsø in Norway. The route leads west past Spitsbergen towards the North Pole.

Conclusions on the progress of climate change

Around 50 researchers work on board, with the majority provided by the AWI. The AWI, based in Bremerhaven, is one of the leading institutes in the field of marine and polar research. International and other German research institutions, such as the German Weather Service, are also involved.

The focus of the expedition is the question of how thick the sea ice is during this year’s summer melt. This should enable conclusions to be drawn about how fast climate change is progressing.

Arctic as a key to climate research

The Arctic is considered a key to understanding climate change. It is already losing about 13 percent of the ice surface every decade, says AWI researcher Marcel Nicolaus. Current climate models assume that the Arctic will be completely ice-free at least in summer by mid-century.

The ice can also be observed from a distance using satellites. But looking under the ice and taking samples is not possible from afar. That is why the scientists have to be on site. Heavy equipment is used there. With the help of sensors attached to helicopters, they measure the ice and film it from below with diving robots. “We can use it to create three-dimensional models of the ice, not only from the top but also from the bottom,” explains Nicolaus.

Among other things, the sea-ice physicist is responsible for controlling the diving robots. Navigating them requires some experience: GPS does not exist underwater.

Effects of melting on plants and animals

A second key question is how the melting of the ice will affect life in the Arctic Ocean. When the surface is covered with less snow and ice, more light reaches the ocean – affecting algae growth. The team is also looking at whether fish species are migrating further to the colder north due to climate change.

However, the scientists also want to explore the deep sea. High-resolution cameras create images at a depth of 4,000 meters, and they also want to take soil samples. “We want to know: Does it change down to a depth of four kilometers, in the deep sea? That’s the big question,” says AWI director Antje Boetius to Radio Bremen. The award-winning biologist leads the expedition.

Similar expedition as in 2012

In 2012, the AWI undertook almost the same Arctic expedition. Now Boetius wants to see how the situation has changed as a result of climate change. At that time, her team found clumps of algae on the ocean floor. Up to ten percent of the ground was covered with it. The algae would have attracted sea cucumbers and crinoids.

The algae actually live under the ice, near the surface. The researchers assume that they will sink to the depths as a result of the melting. “That wasn’t so clear before,” says Nicolaus.

The current expedition also ties in with the Mosaic expedition from 2019 to 2020. It was the largest Arctic expedition of all time. At that time, the “Polarstern” was frozen in the ice for a year in order to carry out experiments.

Two months of research for seven million euros

Research costs are high. Around 40 crew members from the captain to the cook are employed on the “Polarstern”. According to the Alfred Wegener Institute, the operation of the ship costs around seven million euros for two months, mostly financed by the Federal Ministry of Research. The salaries of the scientists are added to the costs.

For scientist Nicolaus, the Arctic is an “early warning system” of climate change that needs to be taken seriously. It motivates him to explain the reasons for climate change, he says. And also that something has now started politically. Because one thing is clear: the changes in the Arctic also affect us. The melting ice in the Arctic is having an impact on the weather in Germany. As temperatures rise around the North Pole, it affects airflow in the atmosphere, leading to more extreme weather.

