Climate seal for Steyr bag producers | News.at

The company still has big plans, it already uses certified green electricity, heats buildings with pellets and already uses a large proportion of used materials for the production of its bags, primarily from books. In the future, procurement will also switch to recycled printer paper and ecological cleaning agents.

The operation was recently included in the Climate Alliance network by Climate Councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) and Climate Alliance Managing Director Norbert Rainer. “The concept behind Bernanderl Upcycling is not only creative and innovative, but also valuable in terms of climate protection thanks to the upcycling principle alone,” said Rainer at the award ceremony and spoke of a model company.

