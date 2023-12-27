‘Climate stickler’ Wouter Mouton protests against KBC stand at De Warmste Week (Bruges)

© if

Climate activist Wouter Mouton travels across Flanders to make his voice heard. The Bruges native did not have to go far this time: Mouton protested in his home city against the KBC stand on the Van De Warmste Week site. The bank has been selling flames all week for the benefit of charity, although Mouton says that’s just appearances.

Wouter Mouton will not let anything or anyone stop him from hearing his voice. Just before the Christmas holidays started, he wanted to hand over flowers to Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever (N-VA). The latter thanked him kindly, after which a playful photo of them both was sent into the world.

Just two days later, the climate activist exchanges Antwerp for an action close to home. Anyone walking onto ‘t Zand cannot miss it: the high tower of KBC. Thousands of flames are sold in the glass box every day. That is precisely what causes a lot of anger and frustration among climate activists.

Some plainclothes officers prevented the man from climbing onto the stage. The climate change guy then decided to display his plate high and clearly on stage. “Long live DWW, but KBC makes money from Palestinian child deaths.” Clear language from the climate activist who believes that a Belgian bank is trying to maintain their good image, even though they have invested millions of euros in war materials.

