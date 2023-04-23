Climber died in a crash on the Hohe Wand

A 42-year-old climber died, the mountain rescue confirmed in the evening on APA request an online report in the daily newspaper “Heute”. An emergency helicopter was requested, but the Austrian citizen could no longer be helped.

Sunday afternoon was also very busy for the Reichenau Mountain Rescue Service. In the Rax area, a 27-year-old climber was freed from the so-called Klobenwand by rope from the emergency helicopter “Christophorus 3”. According to the helpers, the Hungarian citizen fell on the rope and suffered a serious foot injury. Almost at the same time, the mountain rescuers from Reichenau treated a 55-year-old woman who had injured her head and knee when she fell while hiking through the Mitterbachgraben.

