(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 12 – Francesca Matuella and Pietro Vidi are the winners of the second stage of the Italian Bouldering Cup At the Vertikale in Bressanone, the two Arco Climbing teammates from Trentino, she 16, he 20, conquered the gold medal of the day. For the thirty, the area reached in the first block of the final was decisive, where none of the finalists was able to reach the top. The boy from Madonna di Campiglio was instead the only one to reach two tops, out of the final four boulders.



The men’s silver went to Nicolò Sartirana, athlete of the Climbers Triuggio, the women’s to Federica Papetti, of the Rock Brescia, increasingly leader of the Italian Cup standings. Bronze for Irina Daziano (Inout Chiusa Di Pesio) and Michele Bono (B-Side Turin). In the team classification, the South Tyrolean stage smiles at Asd Arco Climbing Trento in front of B Side Torino and the Fiamme Oro. Now the appointment is in Modena in two weeks, where the third round of Boulder is scheduled. (HANDLE).

