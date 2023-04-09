The Clínica de las Américas has a program in which musicians accompany the patients.

The Intensive Care Unit of the Las Américas clinic is where Omaira Montoya receives medical attention. She is accompanied by her daughter Diana Castao, who holds her hand while the two listen to a serenade sung by Mara José Sánchez and Anderson Medina Rós, the only musicians at the clinic who sing for hospitalized patients, their loved ones and their caregivers.

To prevent them from witnessing Omaira’s tears, caused by the music, she closes her eyes and covers her face with her hands. Her daughter, who takes the opportunity to record the serenade with her cell phone, begs her mother to open her eyes and take advantage of the fact that they had come to sing to her in her room. She gives him a quick look before walking over to her gurney. One of those hugs that are given in the most difficult circumstances, they hug each other.

The singers interpret the lyrics of the song Ella es by Leonel García and Jorge Drexler, which reads as follows: “She is, I know it/ The house I searched for so much/ The life I want to protect/ She is, there she no longer exists/ Now my war wants peace / Time to stop running at last”.

At the end of the song, the silence of the ICU returns and the pulse of the machine, which eventually becomes the pulse of the patients. Finally showing her face, Omaira motions for the musicians to come closer as she says, “Whether I live or not, I will carry them forever in my heart.” She tells them, smiling and crying, “You have a beautiful voice. She asks her daughter, “How so?” as if to say, “You’re going to live, Mom.”

Similar to this scene, Mara José Sánchez and Anderson Medina Rós have encountered numerous stories in their three months of six-hour daily shifts at Clínica Las Américas. The musicians at the clinic are what they are called.

interconnected stories.

María José Sánchez, 22, sings, plays the ukulele and carries two wooden musical keys in her briefcase. She greets everyone she meets as she moves through the halls. She plays the guitar, sings and is Anderson Medina Ro, 25 years old. He is quieter and more reserved, and her voice joins hers frequently in conversation.

They weren’t friends, but they were acquaintances from college. They demonstrate their piano playing skills by sitting at the dark piano in the clinic lobby, where they occasionally host concerts for the public.

They work at Clínica Las Américas, a music clinic, and are currently studying the eighth semester of music at Eafit University. The clinic and Eafit have an agreement that allows undergraduate students to act in these spaces and visit other Auna clinics.

The responsibility of conducting the tour falls on the two young men. Offering their services in addition to food or other benefits, they move through the rooms. Patients decide if they want to listen to music while they move. They can choose between listening to a song they want to listen to or relaxing music therapies (some present symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression).

They created a QR code even though they knew that the repertoire they were asked for was wide and they didn’t know all the songs; this allows people to leave songs for them to learn.

They visit some patients frequently, so they develop bonds with them: “I used to go to a patient who had been in the clinic for about a month and try to visit him once a week. When he would come up and ask what he wanted to hear, he would reply, “I already know what I like.” On another occasion, a man asked me to sing to him and his wife in honor of their 50 years of marriage, Anderson explains.

He continues: “The patients are grateful,” and takes a napkin from his wallet on which a young man had written a letter to him, saying: “Today I am very happy because they put on music. Although it’s not my style, I like it because listening to music is a vital part of life (it’s more of a feeling or a way of living).

Mara José fondly remembers a man who accompanied her to sing while she was still on a stretcher: «He said he had to look at me and sing with me in the corridor. The man and I were singing together when he said that I cheer him up with my music. The patient’s face, mood and everything else changed when all of his family joined me in song.

the meaning of music.

The World Federation of Music Therapy (Feamt) defines it as the use of music and musical elements (sound, rhythm, melody, harmony) by a qualified music therapist with a patient or group of patients to facilitate and promote communication, interaction, learning, mobilization, expression, and other relevant therapeutic goals to address the physical, emotional, mental, social, and cognitive needs of patients.

For each type of patient, according to Mara José, they use a different approach: «The songs must be personalized for each one of them, since not all of them have the same effects. For example, we try to make them calming chord progressions that create a calming effect and are soft sounds for ICUs because there might be someone in the other room who is sick and doesn’t want to listen.

Things are different with newborns. When they arrive in the newborn area, where babies are small enough to fit in one hand, the musicians sit down to accompany the clinic’s parents and caregivers with high and low vibrations as they knead the babies like bread, rubbing them together. and trying to give them warmth and shape.

According to neurologist Luis Alfredo Villa, the brain of babies is naturally immature, but when they listen to music, they begin to develop interconnection systems that help form synapses, the union of a neuron and another cell, which accelerate brain development.

Although not proven, scientists are trying to determine if music affects unborn children. Yes, according to the neurologist, those who are musicians and understand this language have a higher IQ.

Mara José, Anderson, and the social workers conduct music workshops and other events with the older children. The mother of a four-year-old boy once thanked him, saying: “The son, a cancer patient, was not in a recreational setting for more than 4 months. He didn’t interact with other kids or smile because he didn’t.” I don’t feel like anything, according to the music.

According to Mara José, there are other active forms of music therapy where patients participate by singing. According to her, singing helps patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia to remember the lyrics of songs they are familiar with and songs that have information stored in them.

Anderson remembers the case of a patient who was unconscious when his daughter caught him humming a song that he sang in the hallway: “He came up to me, showed me the video and told me that this was my greatest gift.”

Because “it evokes those memory processes that refer the patient to the place where he heard the music and to whom he heard it”, neuroscientist Villa affirms that music has benefits for reinforcing memory. The ability to remember the lyrics of the song activates regions of the brain that form neural connections.

The neurologist also claims that it is connected to both emotion and memory. The patient is affected by the emotion that he experienced while listening to the music, and this causes the emotional regions of the brain to become active. According to the expert, he also produces hormones such as serotonin, which is used as a treatment for depression.

Always be there to support.

This music therapy service has been available for just over ten years, according to Marta Cecilia Montoya, user experience coordinator at Clínica Las Américas.

Music practitioners from Eafit University first played for the patients in the Sample Laboratory, but little by little it spread and is now heard throughout the hospital. Any place that accepts your company and needs it.

There are new musicians every six months, and the work continues. Eventually they hope to have a permanent group of musicians because the response from the patients has been positive, not only for them but also for the hospital staff and companions. to all.