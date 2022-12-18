Home News Clio’s voice joins the chorus: “Don’t close the Pius XII institute”
News

Clio’s voice joins the chorus: “Don’t close the Pius XII institute”

by admin
Clio’s voice joins the chorus: “Don’t close the Pius XII institute”

A few days after the announced closure, the campaign of closeness and awareness towards the Pius XII Institute of Misurina continues. The last of the VIPs to join Misurina’s long list of friends was Clio make up, born Clio Zammatteo, born in Belluno, in her forties who thanks to her beauty tricks became a star on social media. From New York, where she now lives as well as working, Clio launched a campaign against the closure of the Pius XII which in a few hours went around the web collecting not only many sharing messages but also hundreds of thousands of likes.

“This time I’m not talking about beauty but about a story that is particularly close to my heart and which concerns a medical excellence located a stone’s throw from my beloved Belluno,” he explained to his almost three and a half million followers. In the message of closeness to Pius XII, entitled “Let’s save Misurina” (“a magical place my grandfather always told me about”), Clio made use of the collaboration of another well-known face, Marianna Corona, daughter of the better known Mauro who several times (sometimes going out of line) he brought attention to Misurina and Pius XII by exploiting the wide media sounding board offered by the Cartabianca program on RaiTre.

«The center of Misurina does not deserve to close», explained Zammatteo in a long and heartfelt video posted on social networks in which she asked everyone to share the message several times in order to reach «those who have a say, so such as to avoid closure and on the contrary to safeguard an internationally renowned center of excellence that takes care of the health of the little ones”. Noble gesture, which has not gone unnoticed but which will hardly achieve the intended purpose. In Misurina, immersed in the snow, the countdown to the lockout has already begun.

See also  National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Silence" cannot be used as a substitute for control, and schools and restaurants outside the risk area should be resolutely avoided.

You may also like

Driver injured in two-car collision

Qatar: Letta, we do not accept dirt on...

Wolves: Piedmont, another 170 thousand euros for damages...

Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose...

Merry Fabrica, craftsmanship on display in the name...

Gianni Rezza: “The pandemic is not over, here’s...

Promoting Global Biodiversity Governance to a New Level...

Fewer donations, but an increase in members, the...

Shuangjing Neighborhood Mutual Aid Warmed the Hearts of...

Hotel Ancora Cortina, restyling work resumed: rooms from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy