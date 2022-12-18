A few days after the announced closure, the campaign of closeness and awareness towards the Pius XII Institute of Misurina continues. The last of the VIPs to join Misurina’s long list of friends was Clio make up, born Clio Zammatteo, born in Belluno, in her forties who thanks to her beauty tricks became a star on social media. From New York, where she now lives as well as working, Clio launched a campaign against the closure of the Pius XII which in a few hours went around the web collecting not only many sharing messages but also hundreds of thousands of likes.

“This time I’m not talking about beauty but about a story that is particularly close to my heart and which concerns a medical excellence located a stone’s throw from my beloved Belluno,” he explained to his almost three and a half million followers. In the message of closeness to Pius XII, entitled “Let’s save Misurina” (“a magical place my grandfather always told me about”), Clio made use of the collaboration of another well-known face, Marianna Corona, daughter of the better known Mauro who several times (sometimes going out of line) he brought attention to Misurina and Pius XII by exploiting the wide media sounding board offered by the Cartabianca program on RaiTre.

«The center of Misurina does not deserve to close», explained Zammatteo in a long and heartfelt video posted on social networks in which she asked everyone to share the message several times in order to reach «those who have a say, so such as to avoid closure and on the contrary to safeguard an internationally renowned center of excellence that takes care of the health of the little ones”. Noble gesture, which has not gone unnoticed but which will hardly achieve the intended purpose. In Misurina, immersed in the snow, the countdown to the lockout has already begun.