Close encounter of the asteroid Apophis with Earth

The United States Space Agency, NASA, is monitoring an unprecedented event in the history of space exploration: the approach of the asteroid Apophis.

This rock of 185 meters in diameter will approach an astonishing 32,200 kilometers from Earth in approximately five and a half years, according to NASA experts.

Discovered in 2004, Apophis It will be one of the largest asteroids that can be observed from Earth. April 13, 2029will light up the sky, becoming brighter and faster, reaching a level of brightness comparable to the stars of the Little Dipper.

Although initially the possibility of a collisionsamples collected from the asteroid Bennu have allayed fears, reducing the probability of impact to less than 1 %. Despite this relief, the focus is on Apophis and its close approach, which offers a unique opportunity for a detailed examination of this rare close encounter.

You may be interested: NASA will build a house on the Moon

Compared in size to New York’s famous Empire State Building skyscraper, Apophis has been the subject of study since its discovery. The observation and study of this asteroid provide valuable information about the composition and characteristics of near-Earth asteroids. Various missions and space observatories are being used to collect data on these objects, contributing to a better understanding of the potential risks they could represent in the future.

The NASA is preparing to take advantage of this unique study opportunity during the close approach of Apophis, contributing to scientific knowledge about these celestial bodies and their interaction with our planet.

Can read: An asteroid the size of a bus passed near Earth

Share this: Facebook

X

