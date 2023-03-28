6
With today’s commitment at 8:15 p.m. at the La Independencia de Tunja stadium, between Boyacá Chicó and La Equidad, the tenth day of the Colombian League closes, where the checkers have the possibility of recovering the lead, from get a win. America is partially on top with 20 points. For their part, the insurers are in box 18 with eight units.
See also The national smart education public service platform was officially launched, effectively serving the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control and "suspending classes without stopping school" - Xinhua English.news.cn