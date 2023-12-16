Close ties with Hamas and possible plans for an attack in Europe: seven men arrested in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark

© Shutterstock

Police officers in Germany and the Netherlands have arrested four suspected members of the terrorist organization Hamas. The men may have been plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe. Three arrests have also been made in Denmark.

According to the Karlsruhe Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Hamas men were ordered to retrieve weapons from a shelter and store them in Berlin. Researchers suspect that the weapons were intended to carry out attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe. The men are said to have had close ties with the military branch of the terrorist organization, the Kassam Brigades.

The German Federal Public Prosecution Service assumes that the suspected Hamas members traveled from Berlin several times in October in search of the weapons cache – but apparently did not find it.

Reportedly, no weapons were found during the raid on Thursday, Der Spiegel writes.

The four men arrested on Thursday are Lebanese-born Abdelhamid Al A. and Ibrahim El-R. , the Egyptian citizen Mohamed B. and the Dutchman Nazih R..

Nazih R. (57) is a resident of Rotterdam and, according to justice in Germany, had contact with, among others, the recently murdered Khalil Hamed Al Kharraz. He was the second in command behind the Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades, the armed branch of Hamas.

Also in Denmark

The Dutchman was arrested at the request of the German police, but was also wanted in Denmark. There is also a police investigation into a possible terrorist network. The investigation is still at an early stage, but three suspects have already been arrested in Denmark. The Danish authorities say they intervened quickly because they did not want to take any risks. The police will remain extra visible in the coming days, specifically at Jewish institutions.

The Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, said the arrested men “acted on behalf of the terrorist organization Hamas” and that Danish authorities “thwarted an attack aimed at killing innocent civilians on European soil,” according to a statement.

In Denmark, as in neighboring Sweden, there were several Quran burnings last summer. In response, the terrorist organization al-Qaeda called for attacks against both countries. A week ago, the Danish parliament passed a law banning the burning of the Koran and other religious scriptures.

The threat level in Denmark has been at level four out of five for years. The Netherlands recently increased the threat level from three (significant) to four (substantial).

