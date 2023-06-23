.close to Michal Oláh: The importance of field social work in Slovakia | Video | .a week

what are field social work methods and what does a typical working day of a field social worker look like? What role does the local government play in solving issues related to improving the lives of people living in marginalized Roma communities?

Guests close to Michal Oláh discuss these and other topics related to field social work in the show:

Jana BoldiováJarmila HronecováSvetlana JavorčíkováMiroslav Kováč

The national project Support and improvement of the quality of field social work is implemented thanks to support from the European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund within the Operational Program Human Resources.

www.esf.gov.sk

www.employment.gov.sk

www.implea.gov.sk

