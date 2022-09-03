People’s Daily, Beijing, September 2. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, presided over the closing meeting of the 36th meeting of the 13th National People’s Congress Standing Committee on the morning of the 2nd. After the meeting completed the relevant voting matters, Li Zhanshu made a speech.

Li Zhanshu said that the Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Law reviewed and approved at this meeting implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and establishes preventive systems for the information chain, capital chain, technology chain, personnel chain and other links of telecommunications network fraud. Standardize, adhere to source governance and comprehensive governance, and start from perfecting laws to fill up regulatory loopholes and shortcomings. It is necessary to promptly revise the relevant legal system, and build a “firewall” against telecommunications and network fraud rule of law in an all-round way. The newly revised Agricultural Product Quality Safety Law improves the responsibility mechanism for agricultural product quality and safety, and maintains the health and safety of the people with “the most rigorous standards, the strictest supervision, the most severe punishment, and the most serious accountability”. In the implementation of the law, it is necessary to pay attention to the connection with relevant laws to form a joint force, not only to ensure the production of safe agricultural products that meet the standards in the production process, but also to ensure absolute safety in the links of storage, transportation, trading, processing, etc. The whole process and chain supervision from the head of the land to the final consumption of the people.

Li Zhanshu pointed out that this meeting heard and reviewed the environmental protection law enforcement inspection report and conducted special inquiries. Since the current session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, it has accelerated the pace of legislative amendments around the major decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee on promoting the construction of ecological civilization, and has carried out law enforcement inspections in the field of ecological and environmental protection for five consecutive years in the spirit of nailing the nails. The implementation of laws has formed a situation of simultaneous advancement of legislation and supervision. We must always focus on the Party Central Committee’s decision-making, deployment, planning and advancement work, exercise legislative power, supervisory power, decision-making power on major matters, and appointment and removal power in accordance with the law to ensure that the work of the National People’s Congress moves in the right direction.

Li Zhanshu emphasized that the meeting heard and deliberated the State Council’s report on the implementation of plans and budgets, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee’s inspection report on the law enforcement of science popularization, and the Supreme People’s Court’s report on the pilot reform of the trial function positioning of the four-level courts. midterm report. The meeting fully affirmed the effectiveness of the relevant work, and put forward suggestions for the next step. All relevant parties should study and deal with it carefully to promote the solution of the problem.

Li Zhanshu pointed out that the meeting heard and deliberated the report of the State Council on aging work and the research report of the special research group of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on aging work. Since this year, the Standing Committee has attached great importance to special research, focused on the role of special committees, made more precise topic selection, and strengthened the transformation and application of results. Investigation and research are the basic skills of doing a good job in the work of the National People’s Congress. Based on the responsibilities of the National People’s Congress, we should look at problems and make suggestions from the perspective of systems and policies, improve the mechanism for the transformation and application of special research results, and promote the better transformation of special research results into laws, and more powerful transformation into the actual effect of promoting improvement work.

Li Zhanshu emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and further unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. The overall work of the party and the country has fulfilled its duties, continued to do a good job in legislation, supervision, representation, foreign affairs and other work, and took practical actions to welcome the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.