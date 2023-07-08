Closing ceremony of the San Salvador 2023 Games will be without an audience

The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games They will come to an end on Saturday, after 18 days of competitions with the closing ceremony and transfer of headquarters on the athletics track of the Héroes y Mártires Stadium of the University of El Salvador (UES).

The activity will not be open to the public, contrary to the inaugural acts that were held at the Jorge “El Mágico” González Stadium, because it will take place in an area close to the town where the competitors have spent the night.

For its part, the organizing committee of the fair reported through its account on the social network Twitter (@SSalvador2023) that the closing will be televised and that it will begin at 9:00 p.m. He also confirmed that it will be “a closed event for delegations and athletes.”

The regional fair brought together athletes from 37 countries who competed in 53 disciplines of 37 sports carried out with a sub-headquarters in the Dominican Republic.

The next Central Americans will take place in 2026 in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

