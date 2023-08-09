Home » Closing in Ain Leuh of the 22nd Edition of the National Festival of Ahidous
News

by admin
Couple Mohammed Drihem

All’s well that ends well and the 22nd National Festival of Ahidous, organized from August 04 to 06, 2023 by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and the Taimat Association for the Arts of the Atlas has well and truly ended, last Sunday August 6th in Ain Leuh.
About fifteen Ahidouss art troupes representing associations from several cities in the Kingdom including Guercif, Meknes, Khenifra, Taoujtate, Midelt, Taza, Guigou, Sefrou, Figuig and Ifrane performed on stage during the evening closing ceremony of this festival, initiated under the high patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.
It should be noted that the second day of this festival was marked by the organization of an artistic evening animated by 14 groups of the art of ahidouss representing the cities of Taza, Khemisset, El Hajeb, Khenifra, Sefrou, Zagora, Boulmane and Ifrane.
Also remember that the opening ceremony of this new edition of the Ahidouss Festival presided over in Ainleuh on Friday by the Governor of Ifrane Abdelhamid El Mazid; was marked by a moving tribute paid to a singer and poet and three artists of Amazigh culture.

