<< Notre peuple est fatigué de la guerre, notre peuple a besoin de la paix. Travaillons pour la réconciliation et la justice >> : dixit Mgr Fuanya Nkea President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon in front of the Minister Paul Atanga Nji personal representative of the Head of State.

At the end of a week of devotion, prayer and exhortation the bishops of Cameroon reviewed the life of the Roman Catholic Church of Cameroon which, according to their spokesperson Mgr Fuanya Kea is the mystical body of Christ.

During this week started on January 7, 2023they had a wonderful Christian experience he proclaimed, whether it was the opening mass at the cathedral Saint Anne and Joachim from Abang to that of Our Lady of Fatima in Nko’ovos passing through the exercursion d‘Ambam.

However, he was offended by the attitude of journalists who accused the princes of the church of having dinner with the high dignitaries of the regime. A tacit and complicit closeness according to the men of the media who note with regret the letting go of the men of God who have become blind to the misery of the people.

What he answered during his homily while thanking the bishops and neighbors of Equatorial Guinea present at this closing Mass that the Roman Catholic Church was not a political party. Rather, it is of divine origin.

The church, he says, teaches us repentance, reproof, encouragement through all forms of patience. It is not an NGO to wait for donations even less an organization directed by human laws.

The church according to the prelate does not work according to the opinions relayed in social networks but according to the word of Christ and its authentic interpretation. A living and active word, sharper than a blade.

Before recalling the role of the church which was to spread the Gospel of Christ contained in the word of God. And to conclude that to be a Christian meant first of all to observe this word. The earth will pass away but this word is eternal and no one should consider himself outside of God’s mercy and love.