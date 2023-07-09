Closing of ‘2023 Paldal-gu Residents One Mind Sports E-Sports Competition’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Park Jong-dae = Gyeonggi Suwon City e-Sports Association announced on the 9th that the ‘2023 2nd Paldal-gu Residents One Mind Sports E-Sports Competition’ was successfully closed.

Sponsored by the Suwon-si Paldal-gu Office, this competition was attended by 85 young people from 17 teams of students and office workers in Suwon-si.

In the finals of the day, ‘Showdown Team 1’ and ‘Showdown Team 2’ from Samil Technical High School showed a close match. As a result, Showdown Team 2 won the championship and Showdown Team 1 won the runner-up.

In addition, prizes were given to ‘Last year’s winning team’ belonging to Suwon Information Science High School, which tied for 3rd place, and ‘Sato Jeonil’, composed of office workers from Suwon City. Jeong Seo-yoon of the Showdown 2 team was selected as the MVP.

Suwon City e-Sports Association Chairman Wang Geon said, “We will prepare more competitions to commemorate the selection of an official event for the upcoming Asian Games,” and “Please support the spread of e-sports culture in the future.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis

