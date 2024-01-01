Closing of the activities of the Sixth International Festival of Theatrical Space in Kenitra

Electronic Science – Adel Al-Dariush

The activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Theatrical Space Troupe, hosted by the Kenitra Cultural Center, concluded yesterday, Saturday, and which ran from December 27 to 30, 2023, within the framework of the International Theatrical Space Festival in its sixth session.

The activities of this session were launched on Wednesday evening, December 27, 2023, with a speech by Fatima Al-Duwaimik, director of the festival, pointing out the most important achievements of the Space Theater Troupe, as well as the most prominent stations and artistic path that contributed to the success of the festival in reaching its sixth session.

It was followed by a symposium on Moroccan theater and the necessity of returning to heritage… in addition to showing a documentary tape of the most important moments of the festival.

During these events, the attendees followed a theatrical performance entitled “Jawaro” by the Candela Art Band, M’diq, Fnideq, directed by Abdel Karim Abrnous.

This festival also witnessed several theater workshops, such as a workshop on diagnosis and the language of space, led by Maad Bayari. And a workshop on physical expression led by Jawad Al-Wardi. A master class with director and actor Youssef Al-Sassi on exercises in theatrical improvisation techniques.

The Kenitra audience was treated to a number of theatrical performances, including a theatrical performance entitled Inscriptions on Emptiness, written and directed by Idris Kasra from Casablanca. In addition to the play “Water Resiste” and the monodrama Fatima Doumik; And also a play. Adios fantasion directed by Youssef Al-Sassi..

This festival was known for organizing a photo exhibition of the Space Theater Troupe’s path, in addition to celebrating the Arabic language with a group of writers and storytellers in a joyful ceremony that concluded by honoring the spirit of the deceased Arab artist Al-Sassi, in addition to a number of veterans of the Space Theater Troupe.