Closing of the Fourth Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress: Achievements and Future Plans

Closing of the Fourth Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress

Shenyang – The fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress concluded on July 27 in Shenyang. The meeting was attended by Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, who delivered a speech highlighting the province’s achievements and outlining future goals.

During the meeting, several decisions were made and passed, including the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress on Amending the Liaoning Provincial Energy Conservation Regulations” and seven other local regulations. The 2022 Provincial Final Accounts Resolution was also approved, as well as various local regulations and decisions submitted by districted cities. Furthermore, appointments and dismissals of personnel were voted on.

In his speech, Hao Peng commended the province for its dedication to implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in line with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. He highlighted the province’s successful achievements in high-quality development and strict party governance, resulting in improved quality and reasonable growth. He acknowledged the guidance and support of General Secretary Xi Jinping in the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning.

Hao Peng also recognized the efforts of the entire province, including cadres at all levels and departments, including the National People’s Congress. He praised the organic unity of the party’s leadership, rule of law, and people being masters of the country under the new Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. The committee’s scientific and democratic legislation has played a crucial role in providing legal guarantees and resolving prominent contradictions that hinder economic and social development.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Hao Peng emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s economic strategies and the new development concept. He urged the Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee to fulfill their duties in legislation and supervision to ensure the completion of the annual goals and tasks. He also highlighted the province’s role in promoting a modern industrial system, a legalized business environment, opening up to the outside world, improving the quality of life for its people, and maintaining social stability.

Chen Xiangqun, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. The closing of the fourth session marks another step forward in achieving the province’s comprehensive revitalization goals. With unwavering dedication and collective effort, Liaoning Province is poised to achieve new breakthroughs in its revitalization journey.

(Source: WeChat public account of Liaoning Daily)

