The Second Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Concludes

Wang Xiaohui presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech

On March 30, the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress closed after the successful completion of various agenda items. Wang Xiaohui, director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

81 members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting, and the number of participants met the quorum.

The meeting voted and passed the “Regulations on the Supply and Marketing Cooperatives of Sichuan Province” and the “Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Soil Pollution in Sichuan Province”, and the approval of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress on the approval of the “Deyang City Sponge City Construction Management Regulations”, “Mianyang City Property Management Regulations”, “Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Red Resources Protection and Inheritance Regulations, Decision of the People’s Congress of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture on Abolishing the “Aba Tibetan and Qiang Buddhism Affairs Regulations (Amendment), “Decision of the People’s Congress of Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture on the Abolition of the “Regulations on the Management of Collective Artificial Commercial Forests of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture””, “Regulations of the People’s Congress of the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture on the Abolition of the “Regulations on the Administration of Fisheries of the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture” “Decision” “Decision of the Mabian Yi Autonomous County People’s Congress on Abolishing the “Mabian Yi Autonomous County’s Implementation of the “Sichuan Provincial Population and Family Planning Regulations” Modification Regulations”, passed the “Standing of the Fourteenth Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress” Committee Delegate Qualification Review Committee’s Report on Qualifications of Individual Representatives, “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress on Accepting the Resignation of Individual Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Members and Vice-Chairmen of Special Committees” and appointment and dismissal cases.

The meeting also held a letter of appointment and a constitutional oath ceremony. Wang Xiaohui issued a letter of appointment on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress.

After completing the agenda, Wang Xiaohui made a speech. He pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a series of important speeches during the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, making a series of important speeches on firmly grasping the primary task of high-quality development, consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities, and promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. A series of important expositions, and put forward clear requirements for the active development of the whole process of people’s democracy and the improvement of the system of people being the masters of the country. It has important guiding significance to promote the modernization of Sichuan and do a good job in the work of the people’s congress in the new era. People’s congresses at all levels in the province and their standing committees must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, and combine it with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee , combined with the study and implementation of the General Secretary’s important thoughts on adhering to and improving the system of the people’s congress and the spirit of the series of important instructions for Sichuan work, combined with the study and implementation of the spirit of important documents such as the government work report and the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and continued in school Understand and implement the party’s innovative theory and work hard, firmly use it to guide and guide the work of the Sichuan People’s Congress, comprehensively improve the quality and level of the work of the Provincial People’s Congress, and make due contributions to striving to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that it is necessary to closely follow the overall situation of the province’s central government and perform its duties in accordance with the law, and actively help Sichuan’s modernization in the new era and new journey get off to a good start. Focus on promoting the implementation of the strategy of “simultaneity of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, do a good job in the legislative work in key areas and emerging areas, implement correct supervision, effective supervision, and supervision in accordance with the law, support and ensure that deputies to the National People’s Congress perform their duties conscientiously, and do a good job The proposals proposed by the representatives of the National People’s Congress of our province and the tracking and docking of the progress of the proposals will demonstrate the role of the National People’s Congress in the overall situation of the service center, better promote the high-quality economic and social development, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and complete the tasks set by the Provincial Party Committee Work together to achieve goals. It is necessary to take the opportunity of in-depth thematic education to continue to strengthen the self-construction of the National People’s Congress. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, organize and carry out education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, conduct in-depth investigations and research, do a good job in self-construction in light of the actual situation, further build and strengthen the work team of the National People’s Congress, and continuously improve the ability to perform duties and levels.

Wang Yanfei, Luo Qiang, Zhu Chunxiu, Peng Lin, Wang Fei, Liu Ping, He Yanzheng, He Li, Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Jia Ruiyun, Secretary-General attended the meeting. Hu Yun, the deputy governor, responsible comrades from the provincial supervisory committee, the provincial court, and the provincial procuratorate; the deputy secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, members of the party group of the organs, members of the special committees of the Provincial People’s Congress, and the heads of the working agencies of the Standing Committee attended the meeting. .

