Closure confirmed on the Bogotá-Girardot highway in the section of the Devil's Nose

On the afternoon of this Sunday, April 30, personnel from the technical area of ​​the Bogotá-Girardot road concession confirmed that it will be closed in the Nariz del Diablo sector in a preventive manner due to instability of the terrain.

“This is a measure that is taken after an evaluation by the geotechnical team, who had been accompanying the bench stabilization work in the area and identified a settlement in the pavement that represents a high risk of bench loss.”assured the Concession.

The ‘Vía 40 express’ Concession also ensured: “The duration of this closure will be permanent until the necessary studies are carried out. To maintain mobility in both directions of the road in this sector, alternate passages are enabled through the Sumapaz tunnel.”

