Taking into account the manifestations of taxi drivers, the District Mayor’s Office lifted some measures, such as the pick and plate, to facilitate the movement of the Samaria community, visitors, tourists, with the purpose of guaranteeing mobility today.

“The ‘Pico y Placa’ measure is raised for all types of rolling stock; As it is contemplated tomorrow in the daytime session without a barbecue, this prohibition is also lifted, and the measure of the male barbecue is maintained, ”said the Secretary of Mobility, Ernesto Castro Coronado.

Likewise, he explained that, according to the information provided by the strike leaders, Santa Marta will not have any blockades on urban roads, these will be on the Troncal corridor, for which reason the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police is structuring a plan of work to reduce any type of event.

“There will be a humanitarian lane that will allow the movement of vehicles such as ambulances, firefighters or any of this type that requires their displacement, in the same way, we inform that the strike is scheduled from 5:00 am until reconciliations with the National Government, but it is expected that it will only be for today,” said the secretary of mobility.

Emphasizing the situation, from very early on, the entire body of traffic agents will be present on the roads, in company with the Metropolitan Police, to provide the support that is required and thus mitigate congestion in the city.