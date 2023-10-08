Closure of Registry Office due to Citizen Force demonstrations generates uncertainty

The Registry Office was closed throughout this week, a decision made under the instructions of the national registrar.

The reason behind this closure is the fear of officials due to the pressure exerted by Fuerza Ciudadana, a political party that seeks to register its candidate, Jorge Agudelo, despite the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) did not authorize said procedure.

This measure has left citizens in an uncertain situation when it comes to crucial procedures such as obtaining citizenship cards. The outskirts of the entity have been filled with people seeking to resolve their issues, but the doors remain closed, and the Registry officials have opted for silence.

Jazmín Gómez, one of those affected by this situation, shared her frustration: “This situation is harming us because we spend tickets and no one tells us anything. The IDs are going to accumulate and then it will be very difficult to withdraw them.”

You may be interested: Controversy in the CNE in Santa Marta raises concerns about transparency

The fear felt by the Registry staff is palpable. César Bocanegra, delegate of the Registry in Magdalena, explained the reason behind the closure: “We feel threatened by the actions that the group of Citizen Force. “On social networks it is suggested that we do not want to register a candidate when there is a process in the CNE that prevents us from doing so.”

The pressure exerted by Fuerza Ciudadana and its supporters have generated an atmosphere of tension in the surroundings of the entity, according to testimonies from the workers, who assure that there are no guarantees to carry out their work in Santa Marta.

The reopening of the Registry is pending the decision of the national registrar, which is expected to be taken next Monday during a meeting in Bogotá with the national commission.

You may be interested in: Technical improvement work at Gaira and Airport substations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

