Closure of the free Basic English course at STEIBI

The strategic alliance between the SNPP and the STEIBI allows the training of middle managers and technical courses that allow a quick job exit and more opportunities for young people and adults.

With the presence of representatives of the Board of Directors of STEIBI and directors of the National Service for Professional Promotion (SNPP), regional Alto Paraná, the Certificate Delivery Ceremony was held for 29 students (children, youth and adults) who completed the Intensive Course of Basic English, face-to-face modality.

The SNPP and STEIBI promote courses with a strong social impact to generate qualified labor and access to quality jobs for young people and adults in the region, through training and professional training.

Present on behalf of the Lic. Miguel Testti, Secretary General of STEIBI; Cristhian Rodolfo Marin, secretary of minutes and the Lic. Silvio Rafael Rivas Ávalos, President of the Council of Delegates. The delegation of SNPP authorities was led by Abg. Julio Roa and the instructor of the basic English course, Prof. Oscar Emily Achinelli Sartori.

Strategic alliance: Education and training

In agreement with the SNPP- as a result of a working meeting held with the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Abg. Carla Bacigalupo, in March of this year – the Union of Workers of the Itaipu Binacional Company makes its infrastructure, logistics and supplies available to Alto Paraná society to bet on the training of middle managers and technical courses that allow a quick job exit and more opportunities for youth and adults.

“As a Board of Directors, from the beginning we focused on working with the community and society to continue providing opportunities to young people who want and need training, training is the only way to enter the competitive job market,” said Mr. Silvio Rivas, president of the STEIBI Council of Delegates.

Decentralization

The SNPP, regional Alto Paraná, with the support of STEIBI, wants to provide the tools, training and technical knowledge so that young people and adults can have the basic skills, abilities and abilities to respond to the demanding demand of the labor market.

“A very important contribution to society and education. This is a start, we are going to continue adding more training courses to shore up the professional and technical level of our young people”, said Eng. Cristhian Marín Morínigo.

Marín added that the STEIBI by statute has a social responsibility that they are fully fulfilling, with projects, plans, programs and inter-institutional cooperation agreements.

Job opportunities

The intensive course lasted one month – it began on June 8 and ended on July 6 – with 4 hours of face-to-face classes a day from Monday to Friday, totaling a load of 80 hours.

“A wonderful alliance that allows us to get closer to all the citizens of Ciudad del Este, because many times the courses we have are at our headquarters in Hernandarias. We hope to continue having the support of STEIBI to continue bringing more courses”, explained the Abg. Julio Roa, director of the SNNP, regional Alto Paraná.

70% practical classes

He went on to say that all SNPP courses have 30% theoretical knowledge and concepts and 70% practical classes. “All the courses are free, with very high-level teachers and instructors accredited in each of the areas in which they are developed, who know not only the theory but also the practice,” stressed the manager.

Content

The content covered the following topics: soft skills, enunciation of the alphabet, application of greetings and farewells, personal pronouns, “verb to be” grammar rules of the verb “to have”, numbers, professionals and occupations, possessive case, demonstrative pronouns, numbers ordinals, colors and parts of the house, verb “to like”, adjectives, days of the week, “verb can”, the family, clothing, simple present tense, immediate future tense, among others.

The SNPP officials mentioned that they developed the classes according to the established schedule, considering the infrastructure provided by the STEIBI directors and the permanent accompaniment to all their needs.

“They offer us amenities to make learning easier and teaching much more effective. Thank STEIBI for everything, an ideal space to develop our free courses, we started with 36 students enrolled and 29 finished, we are very happy”, said the English teacher, Oscar Emilio Achinelli Sartorio.

“English opens many doors”

The graduate, Alejandro Colmán Mendoza, highlighted the level of the instructors and the opportunity to learn a new language, which crosses borders, betting on training and added value to be skilled labor and aspire to better working conditions, development and professional growth. “Very happy for what I have learned, English opens many doors, growth is the path to success,” he said.

“Excellent instructor”

For his part, Fernando Antúnez, another young student, said that it was a wonderful experience due to the interaction in the classroom, the pedagogy and didactics of the instructors, as well as meeting new classmates who made the most of the face-to-face classes. “Thank everyone, Prof. Achinelli, an excellent instructor, his classes were very interactive, we learned a lot in a short time. And now we are preparing for the intermediate level ”, he pointed out.

List of graduates of the basic English course 2023:

