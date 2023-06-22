Cloud computing, Biden prepares the lunge against the big Chinese: a new front opens in the tech war

Il cloud is increasingly a strategic technologybecause it is based on data transfer to server external. AND the US government raises the bar of attention on managers who come from China. The administration of the president Joe Biden it has in fact accelerated, in the past 18 months, the activities aimed at examining all possible methods to limit the “potential cybersecurity risks” posed by the cloud divisions of Chinese giants such as Alibaba and Huaweiaccording to what the New York Times.

It is a new escalation for the tech war between the two superpowers, fought on multiple fronts of strategic technologies, including 5G networks, chips and artificial intelligence.

NYT sources report that the White House is working in tandem with some members of Congress, paving the way for passage of eventual legislative action.

Cloud Made in China in Biden’s sights

According to the five anonymous sources of the US newspaper, US government officials are having discussions options for checking Chinese cloud vendors including the imposition of stricter rules paid by Chinese companies that are active in the United States e tools to counter the growth of Chinese companies abroad.

The Biden administration has also already been talking to the national giants of the sector – Google, Microsoft and Amazon – to gain a deeper understanding of how their Chinese competitors operate.

Data at the heart of the US-China tech war

By targeting Chinese cloud computing companies, the United States would further widen the scope of technological hostilities with China.

Only on Monday, during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi had urged the United States to “stop interfering” with the technological development of the first Asian power.

However, according to the New York Times, US authorities fear Beijing could use the data centers of Chinese cloud computing companies in the US to access sensitive information. In practice, Biden’s fears reflect those already expressed by his predecessor Donald Trump on 5G equipment of Huawei and ZTE or on the platform social on TikTok.

Focus on digital infrastructure

The expert Samm Sacks, cyber policy fellow of the New America think tank, consulted by the NYT, however pointed out how the attention paid to cloud computing reflects a new approach from the Biden administration, That intends to examine the extent of Chinese influence on internet infrastructure and digital services“in all their strata”.

For the moment, the White House and the US and Chinese companies mentioned by the newspaper have not commented on the rumors.

