Cloud of smoke over Gesmold: Major fire at Contrainertransport company | > – News – Lower Saxony

Cloud of smoke over Gesmold: Major fire at Contrainertransport company

Status: 07/15/2023 2:23 p.m

Status: 07/15/2023 2:23 p.m

The garbage probably self-ignited due to the heat.

There was a major fire in Gesmold (Osnabrück district) on Saturday. A fire broke out in a container transport company in the Melle district. According to the first findings of the police, the garbage stored there in a hall could have ignited itself due to the heat. As the police told the NDR in Lower Saxony, the extinguishing work is expected to continue until the afternoon. Around 100 firefighters are on duty. According to the police, the hall was significantly damaged. According to initial estimates, the damage is in the high six-digit range. Nobody was injured, it said. Since the building is close to Autobahn 30, the Melle-Gesmold exit was closed in the direction of Amsterdam, and Westerhausener Strasse was also closed.

