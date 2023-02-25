The process continues for the establishment of a list of university institutions and public and private research bodies, operating in the field of “cloud computing”, as part of the project “Rationalization of ICT infrastructure and migration to the Cloud” envisaged by the National Operational Program “Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020”.

The phase relating to the examination of the administrative documentation of the subjects who presented the candidacy has been completed. This examination revealed the need to activate the preliminary investigation procedure for seven candidates, in order to integrate the administrative documentation presented and provide the necessary clarifications for the validation of the application.

To this end, interested parties were allowed to integrate the administrative documentation and provide the requested clarifications, within 10 days, starting from the receipt of the request for preliminary assistance.

For more information, see the attached notice.