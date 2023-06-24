Home » clsem honored socialist lawyers
The keynote speaker at the special session at Clsem was the lawyer Jesús Enrique Natera

In the Clsem auditorium they held a special session

He Socialist Legislative Council of Monagas state (Clsem)held a special session on the occasion of celebrating and honoring the legal professionals of the Monagas state for the «National Day of the Lawyer and the Lawyer«, this Friday, June 23, 2023, in the Dr. Jesús Rafael Zambrano Auditorium of the Clsem.

The opening act was in charge of the Youth Symphony “Maestro Rey Cantor”, directed by Professor Jesús Natanael Aguilera, who interpreted the Alma Llanera as a sign of the new changes in the vision of the National Bolivarian and Socialist spirit, then the honorees were able to enjoy of a trumpet solo, performed by the musician Gustavo Guedez, then the symphony performed the mosaic Aires de Venezuela and closed the cultural part with the dance movement “Ballet Arte en Puntas”, who performed a fragment of “Swan Lake”, directed by Professor Andelys Terán.

Awarded Jesus Enrique Natera

The deputies awarded the Andrés Eloy Blanco Order in its only class, to the lawyer Jesús Enrique Natera Velásquez, Orator of the Order, who expressed: “we cannot forget that it is useless to receive decorations for public office or to be Orator of the Order in a prestigious act such as today, if you are not humanitarian, if you do not have enough empathy with your neighbor; you have to feel affection, commitment, solidarity towards people, especially those who are weakest or most in need».

The president of Clsem, Moisés Morón, said that lawyers have a mission in defense of the country

Likewise, distinguished plaques were awarded to Drs. Hermelinda Cabello, (received by Lawyer Norelys Vasquez), Delipxa Ramos, Mari Rosa Vívenes and Dr. Jorge Luis Arzolay.

More than 100 recognitions were also delivered to legal professionals in the Monaguense entity. Legislator Moisés Morón, president of Clsem, in the company of legislators from the Bloque de la Patria, congratulated the union, while recognizing Jesús Rafael Zambrano, who was a doctor in political science, lawyer, writer and journalist, as a fighter tireless in the ranks of the revolution.

Morón pointed out: “We have a human resource that has a necessary profile, sensitivity and commitment, taking for granted the mission that jurists have in the defense of the homeland.”

Lawyer Jesús Enrique Natera received a special award

