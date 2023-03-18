In a press conference held today, the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE) signed the sponsorship agreement for Club Atlético 3 de Febrero of Ciudad del Este. In the act, the publicity agreement of the house of higher studies, the cooperation and institutional support in search of the return of the Club to the First Division of the Paraguayan championship was formalized.

Participating in the ceremony, on behalf of UPE, the chairman of the board and vice rector Roberto González Vaesken and the member of the board, Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, as well as Antonio Aranda, president of the Club 3 de Febrero, who thanked on behalf of the steering committee the great support received to strengthen border football.

“We want Club Atlético 3 de Febrero to be first class again, which is why the UPE CDE supports this beloved sports institution in the 2023 Intermediate Championship,” said Roberto González.

For his part, Tiki González indicated that he was very satisfied with the signing of this sponsorship, which will strengthen the entire club that seeks to excel again in national soccer.

“This act of signing the cooperation agreement for reciprocal institutional support that strengthens the current scenario and in search of the return of the 3rd to the First Division, this emblematic club of Alto Paraná, makes me very satisfied,” he said.

The director of the house of higher studies added that this sponsorship includes brand presence and direct support for the players, with study scholarships and health care through medical professionals and graduates of the UPE.