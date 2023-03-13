Home News Club Hawks innovated with a three by three tournament
Club Hawks innovated with a three by three tournament

Club Hawks innovated with a three by three tournament

Julian Andres Santa

Total success was experienced in the three by three basketball tournament, held by the Hawks Club of Dosquebradas on the Mercamás and Santa Isabel courts, where they innovated with this modality that is played in a single basket and consists of three players per team, which is promoted by the International Federation and has already been held in official competitions such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Robinson Martínez, director of the orange ball club, explained: “This is the new type of basketball, which was more or less street basketball, in three by three the ball is very different from the normal one played on the five by five and what we want is for these children to be screened because this modality is already being seen internationally in adults”.

Innovating with this contest

Since last weekend we had started with the tournament, with the support of the Municipal Department of Sports and here in Dosquebradas it is the first time that it is seen in the U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories and a mini festival We finished it yesterday and we tried to keep basketball in the municipality and the region moving forward”, added the sports leader.

Keep promoting your sport

Natalia Bernal, the Hawks’ coach, spoke about the experience of having had this tournament. “We are pioneers in many sporting events and we are being so in the three-by-three game, which is very fluid, which changes a part of the regulations, which is becoming a force not only nationally, but also internationally, so we as club we want to promote the municipality, our department, in the company of other clubs”.

massive participation

As it is something new, no team wanted to miss out on this participation and this is what Professor Natalia Bernal adds. “We had approximately 150 athletes, almost 50 teams came out because since only four players play, then it is an impressive number of sports population. At the Hawks Club I accompany the women’s branch, we have been in the process for two years with them, with new members, new projections, taking basketball as far as it allows us ”.

Say Sofia Yepes. player

There were very good competitors and we want to continue with the three by three. I am 15 years old and I have been with the Hawks Club for a year. What I like most about this sport is sharing with my teammates and learning how to improve the ball every day”.

Opinion Oscar Fonseca. Coach Club Matecanas

It seems very good to me because three by three is a type of basketball that very few people know about, it has certain variations than five by five and I think it is excellent that we can integrate the boys into this very competitive type of game”.

Give your opinion Viviana Ríos. sports mom

In addition to daily accompaniment, a sense of family has been awakened and that children must be accompanied in sports and focused on the fact that physical activity is very important for life”.

